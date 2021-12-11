 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 50, St. Michael the Archangel 28
1234Final
St. Joseph's151318450
St. Michael the Archangel885728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's5-31-0373/47356/44
St. Michael the Archangel0-10-028/450/6
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)126-11002
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)104-110-12-21
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)94-100-11-23
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)61-40-44-53
Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)60-22-300
Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-31-200
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)21-20-404
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
