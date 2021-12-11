Box: St. Joseph's 50, St. Michael the Archangel 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|15
|13
|18
|4
|50
|St. Michael the Archangel
|8
|8
|5
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|5-3
|1-0
|373/47
|356/44
|St. Michael the Archangel
|0-1
|0-0
|28/4
|50/6
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|12
|6-11
|0
|0
|2
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-11
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|4-10
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|6
|1-4
|0-4
|4-5
|3
|Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.