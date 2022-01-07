Box: St. Joseph's 52, St. Teresa's 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Teresa's
|4
|7
|4
|12
|27
|St. Joseph's
|14
|13
|12
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Teresa's
|0-1
|0-0
|27/27
|52/52
|St. Joseph's
|8-5
|1-1
|646/646
|616/616
|St. Teresa's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|15
|5-10
|0
|5-6
|0
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|12
|4-10
|0
|4-4
|3
|Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|9
|2-3
|0-1
|5-8
|2
|Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|0-2
|0-3
|4-4
|2
|Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
