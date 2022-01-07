 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 52, St. Teresa's 27
Box: St. Joseph's 52, St. Teresa's 27

1234Final
St. Teresa's4741227
St. Joseph's1413121352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Teresa's0-10-027/2752/52
St. Joseph's8-51-1646/646616/616
St. Teresa's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)155-1005-60
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)124-1004-43
Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)92-30-15-82
Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)62-50-32-20
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)42-2002
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)40-20-34-42
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-2003
