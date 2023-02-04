|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|11
|9
|18
|16
|54
|Cor Jesu
|5
|8
|17
|10
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|13-8
|3-3
|1061/51
|901/43
|Cor Jesu
|14-6
|4-1
|847/40
|794/38
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|23
|11-15
|0
|1-2
|2
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-1
|0
|4
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-5
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.