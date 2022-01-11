Box: St. Joseph's 54, Cor Jesu 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|11
|4
|8
|18
|41
|St. Joseph's
|13
|9
|13
|19
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|4-9
|0-3
|500/38
|581/45
|St. Joseph's
|10-5
|2-1
|756/58
|695/53
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|16
|2-6
|4-10
|0
|3
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|3-11
|0-3
|0
|2
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1