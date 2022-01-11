 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 54, Cor Jesu 41
Box: St. Joseph's 54, Cor Jesu 41

1234Final
Cor Jesu11481841
St. Joseph's139131954
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu4-90-3500/38581/45
St. Joseph's10-52-1756/58695/53
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)162-64-1003
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)102-52-402
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)63-110-302
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)42-3002
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)30-11-204
Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)21-1001
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)209-1302-41
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)146-110-12-21
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)101-50-38-101
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)41-50-22-20
Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)41-202-22
Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-2000
