|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|5
|1
|9
|3
|18
|St. Joseph's
|9
|24
|14
|7
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|12-11
|0-0
|974/42
|925/40
|St. Joseph's
|12-8
|3-3
|1007/44
|861/37
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|14
|4-9
|0
|6-7
|2
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|11
|2-4
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|8
|2-5
|0-15
|4-6
|1
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Colleen Digman (#33, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|1