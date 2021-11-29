Box: St. Joseph's 54, Lafayette 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|9
|14
|12
|4
|39
|St. Joseph's
|13
|18
|6
|17
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|0-1
|0-0
|39/39
|54/54
|St. Joseph's
|1-2
|0-0
|116/116
|140/140
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|18
|8-12
|0
|2-2
|4
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|14
|3-6
|1-2
|5-6
|3
|Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|3
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2
