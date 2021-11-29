 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Joseph's 54, Lafayette 39
0 comments

Box: St. Joseph's 54, Lafayette 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lafayette91412439
St. Joseph's131861754
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette0-10-039/3954/54
St. Joseph's1-20-0116/116140/140
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)188-1202-24
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)143-61-25-63
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)84-50-202
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)63-5003
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)42-20-10-10
Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)41-20-22-42
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News