Box: St. Joseph's 56, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 38
Box: St. Joseph's 56, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 38

1234Final
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley10813738
St. Joseph's168181456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley6-41-0448/45400/40
St. Joseph's9-51-1702/70654/65
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)3015-2100-31
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)146-120-12-22
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)71-51-62-22
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)30-21-103
Ava Zimmerman (#33, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-10-103
