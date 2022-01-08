Box: St. Joseph's 56, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|10
|8
|13
|7
|38
|St. Joseph's
|16
|8
|18
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|6-4
|1-0
|448/45
|400/40
|St. Joseph's
|9-5
|1-1
|702/70
|654/65
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|30
|15-21
|0
|0-3
|1
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|14
|6-12
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|7
|1-5
|1-6
|2-2
|2
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|Ava Zimmerman (#33, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
