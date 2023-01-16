Box: St. Joseph's 57, Charlotte, Fla. 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|12
|13
|12
|20
|57
|Charlotte, Fla.
|8
|9
|14
|12
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|8-6
|2-2
|685/49
|622/44
|Charlotte, Fla.
|0-1
|0-0
|43/3
|57/4
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|14
|2-5
|1-1
|7-10
|4
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|12
|4-11
|0
|4-4
|4
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|10
|3-6
|0-1
|4-4
|0
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-4
|2-3
|1-2
|5
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-3
|0-1
|6-6
|1
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.