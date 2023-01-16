 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 57, Charlotte, Fla. 43

  • 0
1234Final
St. Joseph's1213122057
Charlotte, Fla.89141243
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's8-62-2685/49622/44
Charlotte, Fla.0-10-043/357/4

St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)142-51-17-104
Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)124-1104-44
Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)103-60-14-40
Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)91-42-31-25
Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)81-30-16-61
Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)41-20-12-30
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
