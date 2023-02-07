|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|8
|6
|6
|14
|34
|St. Joseph's
|10
|15
|14
|18
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|10-14
|1-2
|972/40
|1097/46
|St. Joseph's
|14-8
|4-3
|1118/47
|935/39
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|19
|8-14
|0
|3-5
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|1-3
|3-6
|1-2
|2
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-5
|0-2
|6-6
|4
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|7
|1-5
|0
|5-8
|1
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|2
|Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Emily Rines (#44, 5-10, P, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0