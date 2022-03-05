Box: St. Joseph's 58, Marquette 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|8
|2
|15
|19
|44
|St. Joseph's
|20
|12
|11
|15
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|18-10
|3-2
|1492/53
|1433/51
|St. Joseph's
|19-9
|4-3
|1393/50
|1279/46
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|15
|2-6
|3-12
|2-2
|4
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|14
|5-10
|0-1
|4-4
|4
|Sydney Bode (#32)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|3
|0-6
|1-6
|0
|2
|Peyton Woley (#11, G)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.