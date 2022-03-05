 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 58, Marquette 44

  • 0
1234Final
Marquette82151944
St. Joseph's2012111558
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette18-103-21492/531433/51
St. Joseph's19-94-31393/501279/46

MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)152-63-122-24
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)145-100-14-44
Sydney Bode (#32)63-60-102
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)42-20-100
Kate Dolson (#22, G)30-61-602
Peyton Woley (#11, G)21-20-10-24
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
