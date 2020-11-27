Box: St. Joseph's 63, Kirkwood 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|9
|11
|8
|2
|30
|St. Joseph's
|19
|13
|14
|17
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|0-1
|0-0
|30/30
|63/63
|St. Joseph's
|1-0
|0-0
|63/63
|30/30
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 6-0, Jr.)
|14
|7-9
|0
|0-1
|2
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-8, Sr.)
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|8-8
|1
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-2, Fr.)
|13
|5-9
|0
|3-4
|0
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|Allison Jansen (#22, 6-0, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-9, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Zoey Stewart (#11, 5-7, Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Karlie Auer (#12, 5-8, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-7, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Sarah Gilmore (#23, 5-11, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|1
