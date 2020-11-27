 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 63, Kirkwood 30
1234Final
Kirkwood9118230
St. Joseph's1913141763
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood0-10-030/3063/63
St. Joseph's1-00-063/6330/30
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 6-0, Jr.)147-900-12
Emily Lally (#24, 5-8, Sr.)131-21-28-81
Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-2, Fr.)135-903-40
Michele Origliasso (#42, 6-0, Sr.)83-40-12-41
Allison Jansen (#22, 6-0, Jr.)42-4000
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-9, Fr.)30-11-201
Zoey Stewart (#11, 5-7, Fr.)21-4002
Karlie Auer (#12, 5-8, Jr.)21-2000
Avery Simon (#2, 5-7, So.)21-100-10
Sarah Gilmore (#23, 5-11, So.)21-200-21
