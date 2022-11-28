 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: St. Joseph's 63, Lafayette 23

  • 0
1234Final
Lafayette793423
St. Joseph's231615963
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette0-10-023/2363/63
St. Joseph's1-20-0154/154135/135

People are also reading…

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)176-1205-50
Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)83-602-32
Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)82-30-24-42
Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)71-21-22-22
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)601-43-42
Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)51-11-203
Colleen Digman (#33, 5-6, G, Jr.)51-103-42
Maddie Hannis (#24, 5-10, G, So.)30-10-23-40
Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)21-20-201
Abby Dugan (#32, 5-11, P, Jr.)21-2001
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News