Box: St. Joseph's 63, Lafayette 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|7
|9
|3
|4
|23
|St. Joseph's
|23
|16
|15
|9
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|0-1
|0-0
|23/23
|63/63
|St. Joseph's
|1-2
|0-0
|154/154
|135/135
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|17
|6-12
|0
|5-5
|0
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-3
|2
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|2-3
|0-2
|4-4
|2
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|1-4
|3-4
|2
|Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Colleen Digman (#33, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Maddie Hannis (#24, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Abby Dugan (#32, 5-11, P, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1