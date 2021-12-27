 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Joseph's 65, Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky 55
0 comments

Box: St. Joseph's 65, Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky 55

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Joseph's2113131865
Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky1113131855
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's7-41-1555/50522/47
Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky0-10-055/565/6
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)228-130-16-114
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)2010-13005
Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)82-50-14-62
Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)50-11-12-41
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)40-40-34-83
Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-200-11
Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)21-10-10-31
Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)2002-21
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News