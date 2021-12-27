Box: St. Joseph's 65, Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|21
|13
|13
|18
|65
|Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky
|11
|13
|13
|18
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|7-4
|1-1
|555/50
|522/47
|Madisonville North Hopkins (Ky
|0-1
|0-0
|55/5
|65/6
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|22
|8-13
|0-1
|6-11
|4
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|20
|10-13
|0
|0
|5
|Allison Jansen (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|0-1
|4-6
|2
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|0-4
|0-3
|4-8
|3
|Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Emerson Shea (#5, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|Abby Sievers (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
