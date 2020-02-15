Box: St. Michael the Archangel 36, Metro 35
0 comments

Box: St. Michael the Archangel 36, Metro 35

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Metro7129735
St. Michael the Archangel8613936
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro16-114-01439/53949/35
St. Michael the Archangel1-00-036/135/1
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Faith Bland (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)122-72-62-43
Andrea Hudson (#22, 5-5, G, Jr.)100-23-81-23
Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)51-71-104
Jalea Scott (#32, 5-7, G, Sr.)300-13-44
Anna Steck (#21, 6-0, F, So.)31-80-21-22
Ava Rice (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)21-10-201
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports