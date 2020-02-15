Box: St. Michael the Archangel 36, Metro 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|7
|12
|9
|7
|35
|St. Michael the Archangel
|8
|6
|13
|9
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|16-11
|4-0
|1439/53
|949/35
|St. Michael the Archangel
|1-0
|0-0
|36/1
|35/1
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Faith Bland (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|2-7
|2-6
|2-4
|3
|Andrea Hudson (#22, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|0-2
|3-8
|1-2
|3
|Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-7
|1-1
|0
|4
|Jalea Scott (#32, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0-1
|3-4
|4
|Anna Steck (#21, 6-0, F, So.)
|3
|1-8
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|Ava Rice (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.