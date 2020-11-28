 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Paul Lutheran 47, Jefferson 40
0 comments

Box: St. Paul Lutheran 47, Jefferson 40

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Jefferson67131440
St. Paul Lutheran15971647
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson0-10-040/4047/47
St. Paul Lutheran1-10-084/8493/93
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Catryn Cattoor (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)124-904-70
Morgan Fuller (#5, 5-7, G, Sr.)90-43-700
Reagan Kennedy (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)83-60-32-30
Laney Smith (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)42-80-50-10
Kirstyn Loyd (#11, 5-10, F, So.)42-300-10
Peyton Weiler (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-3000
Gabrielle Beffa (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)10-30-31-20
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports