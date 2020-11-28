Box: St. Paul Lutheran 47, Jefferson 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|6
|7
|13
|14
|40
|St. Paul Lutheran
|15
|9
|7
|16
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|0-1
|0-0
|40/40
|47/47
|St. Paul Lutheran
|1-1
|0-0
|84/84
|93/93
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-9
|0
|4-7
|0
|Morgan Fuller (#5, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|0-4
|3-7
|0
|0
|Reagan Kennedy (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|Laney Smith (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-5
|0-1
|0
|Kirstyn Loyd (#11, 5-10, F, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Peyton Weiler (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Gabrielle Beffa (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
