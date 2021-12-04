 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 31, Seckman 17
Box: St. Pius X 31, Seckman 17

1234Final
Seckman000017
St. Pius X000031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-20-0115/38118/39
St. Pius X4-10-0193/64110/37
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Evie Berberich (#15, G, Jr.)42001
Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)42000
Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)4004-41
Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)21000
Olivia Moeckel (#20, F, Jr.)21000
Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)1001-25
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
