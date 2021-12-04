Box: St. Pius X 31, Seckman 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-2
|0-0
|115/38
|118/39
|St. Pius X
|4-1
|0-0
|193/64
|110/37
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evie Berberich (#15, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|1
|Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Moeckel (#20, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
