Box: St. Pius X 33, Grandview 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|11
|8
|3
|11
|33
|Grandview
|3
|8
|5
|9
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|5-2
|0-0
|306/44
|226/32
|Grandview
|1-4
|0-0
|184/26
|243/35
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|3
|Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4