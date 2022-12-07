 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: St. Pius X 33, Grandview 25

  • 0
1234Final
St. Pius X11831133
Grandview385925
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X5-20-0306/44226/32
Grandview1-40-0184/26243/35

People are also reading…

St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)10402-20
Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)7112-33
Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)5201-24
Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)3101-24
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News