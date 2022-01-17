 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 34, Grandview 25
Box: St. Pius X 34, Grandview 25

1234Final
St. Pius X7139534
Grandview497525
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X9-61-1607/40476/32
Grandview9-41-1542/36453/30
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
P.J. Krodinger (#14, Fr.)132-102-63-41
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5'2, Jr.)93-71-10-21
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'5, Sr.)60-42-40-33
Olivia Charleville (#50, 5'10, So.)41-602-61
AJ Stetina (#33, 5'11, Sr.)21-3001
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, Jr.)9212-41
Catherine Wakeland (#4, Fr.)81203
Savannah Patterson (#2, Jr.)4102-22
Natalee Moore (#22, Sr.)3101-20
Lilly Patterson (#32, Sr.)1001-22
