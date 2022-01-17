Box: St. Pius X 34, Grandview 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|7
|13
|9
|5
|34
|Grandview
|4
|9
|7
|5
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|9-6
|1-1
|607/40
|476/32
|Grandview
|9-4
|1-1
|542/36
|453/30
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|P.J. Krodinger (#14, Fr.)
|13
|2-10
|2-6
|3-4
|1
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5'2, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'5, Sr.)
|6
|0-4
|2-4
|0-3
|3
|Olivia Charleville (#50, 5'10, So.)
|4
|1-6
|0
|2-6
|1
|AJ Stetina (#33, 5'11, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|1
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Savannah Patterson (#2, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Natalee Moore (#22, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lilly Patterson (#32, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
