Box: St. Pius X 36, Valle Catholic 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Valle Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|4-0
|0-0
|194/48
|104/26
|Valle Catholic
|0-1
|0-0
|27/7
|36/9
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-3
|2-10
|0
|2
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0-3
|0
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-5
|2-2
|2
|Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
