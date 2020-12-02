 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 36, Valle Catholic 27
Box: St. Pius X 36, Valle Catholic 27

1234Final
St. Pius X000036
Valle Catholic000027
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X4-00-0194/48104/26
Valle Catholic0-10-027/736/9
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)123-32-1002
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)105-900-30
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)104-70-52-22
Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-4000
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
