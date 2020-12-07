 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 37, Pacific 24
Box: St. Pius X 37, Pacific 24

1234Final
Pacific21011124
St. Pius X71271137
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific0-30-075/25146/49
St. Pius X6-00-0275/92154/51
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)135-100-63-63
Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)123-91-63-43
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)52-901-52
AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)41-202-23
Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)21-400-23
Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)10-401-24
