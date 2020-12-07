Box: St. Pius X 37, Pacific 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|2
|10
|1
|11
|24
|St. Pius X
|7
|12
|7
|11
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|0-3
|0-0
|75/25
|146/49
|St. Pius X
|6-0
|0-0
|275/92
|154/51
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-10
|0-6
|3-6
|3
|Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-9
|1-6
|3-4
|3
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)
|5
|2-9
|0
|1-5
|2
|AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-2
|3
|Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-2
|4
