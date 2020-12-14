Box: St. Pius X 38, Rosati-Kain 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|19
|6
|4
|9
|38
|Rosati-Kain
|4
|5
|8
|16
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|7-2
|0-0
|371/41
|281/31
|Rosati-Kain
|1-3
|1-1
|108/12
|160/18
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)
|12
|5-7
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-9
|1-5
|3-5
|1
|Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-7
|2-6
|3
|Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-3
|1
|Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-3
|2
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
