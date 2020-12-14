 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 38, Rosati-Kain 33
1234Final
St. Pius X1964938
Rosati-Kain4581633
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X7-20-0371/41281/31
Rosati-Kain1-31-1108/12160/18
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)125-70-12-41
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)102-91-53-51
Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)83-70-72-63
Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-400-31
Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)42-500-32
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
