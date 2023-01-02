 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: St. Pius X 40, Hillsboro 39

  • 0
1234Final
Hillsboro510131139
St. Pius X101211740
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro7-42-0520/47393/36
St. Pius X9-30-0556/51442/40

People are also reading…

Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
PJ Krodinger (#14, 5-2, G, So.)196-72-51-42
Brooke Blankenship (#32, 6-1, F, Fr.)105-7004
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, Sr.)63-5000
Emma DeCosty (#42, 5-4, G, Jr.)301-303
Bridgette Flanagan (#4, 5-4, G, So.)21-30-202
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News