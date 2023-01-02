Box: St. Pius X 40, Hillsboro 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|5
|10
|13
|11
|39
|St. Pius X
|10
|12
|11
|7
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|7-4
|2-0
|520/47
|393/36
|St. Pius X
|9-3
|0-0
|556/51
|442/40
People are also reading…
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|PJ Krodinger (#14, 5-2, G, So.)
|19
|6-7
|2-5
|1-4
|2
|Brooke Blankenship (#32, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0
|4
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Emma DeCosty (#42, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|3
|Bridgette Flanagan (#4, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|2