Box: St. Pius X 42, De Soto 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|19
|6
|8
|9
|42
|De Soto
|2
|2
|12
|4
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|3-0
|0-0
|133/44
|62/21
|De Soto
|0-3
|0-0
|53/18
|134/45
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Olivia Charleville (#50, 5'10, So.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-2
|1
|P.J. Krodinger (#10, 5'3, Fr.)
|9
|2-11
|1-6
|2-4
|1
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'5, Sr.)
|8
|0-4
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5'2, Jr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Katie Rakers (#23, 5'6, So.)
|7
|2-5
|0
|3-4
|4
|Nalasha Cook (#5, 5'8, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|4
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.