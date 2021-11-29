 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 42, De Soto 20
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 42, De Soto 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Pius X1968942
De Soto2212420
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X3-00-0133/4462/21
De Soto0-30-053/18134/45
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Olivia Charleville (#50, 5'10, So.)94-901-21
P.J. Krodinger (#10, 5'3, Fr.)92-111-62-41
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'5, Sr.)80-42-42-21
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5'2, Jr.)73-70-11-10
Katie Rakers (#23, 5'6, So.)72-503-44
Nalasha Cook (#5, 5'8, Sr.)21-200-14
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News