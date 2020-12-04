 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 44, Hillsboro 26
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 44, Hillsboro 26

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. Pius X131013844
Hillsboro5107426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X5-00-0238/48130/26
Hillsboro0-20-057/1195/19
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)124-81-11-31
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)101-62-42-22
Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)71-71-92-21
Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)73-90-31-33
Katie Rakers (#23, 5-6, G)52-401-21
AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-300-21
Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)10-301-21
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports