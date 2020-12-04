Box: St. Pius X 44, Hillsboro 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|13
|10
|13
|8
|44
|Hillsboro
|5
|10
|7
|4
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|5-0
|0-0
|238/48
|130/26
|Hillsboro
|0-2
|0-0
|57/11
|95/19
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)
|12
|4-8
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|1-6
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|7
|1-7
|1-9
|2-2
|1
|Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-9
|0-3
|1-3
|3
|Katie Rakers (#23, 5-6, G)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|1
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
