Box: St. Pius X 46, Hillsboro 34
Box: St. Pius X 46, Hillsboro 34

1234Final
St. Pius X1214101046
Hillsboro47131034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X7-40-0452/41332/30
Hillsboro4-61-1487/44485/44
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
P.J. Krodinger (#10, 5'3, Fr.)18613-64
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'5, Sr.)9212-42
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5'2, Jr.)84000
Olivia Charleville (#50, 5'10, So.)5103-65
Sophie Meyer (#32, 5'5, Jr.)42004
Bridgette Flanagan (#4, Fr.)21000
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
