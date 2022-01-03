Box: St. Pius X 46, Hillsboro 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|12
|14
|10
|10
|46
|Hillsboro
|4
|7
|13
|10
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|7-4
|0-0
|452/41
|332/30
|Hillsboro
|4-6
|1-1
|487/44
|485/44
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|P.J. Krodinger (#10, 5'3, Fr.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-6
|4
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'5, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5'2, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Charleville (#50, 5'10, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|5
|Sophie Meyer (#32, 5'5, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Bridgette Flanagan (#4, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
