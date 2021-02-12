Box: St. Pius X 46, Jefferson 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|13
|6
|8
|27
|St. Pius X
|14
|16
|12
|4
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|10-12
|1-3
|899/41
|980/45
|St. Pius X
|15-5
|4-1
|848/39
|656/30
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Agers (#21, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|17
|4-8
|3-9
|0
|0
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)
|15
|6-11
|0
|3-3
|2
|Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-2
|0
|3
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.