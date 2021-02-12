 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 46, Jefferson 27
1234Final
Jefferson0136827
St. Pius X141612446
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson10-121-3899/41980/45
St. Pius X15-54-1848/39656/30
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Agers (#21, 5-8, G, Sr.)174-83-900
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)156-1103-32
Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)84-80-203
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)42-80-10-23
AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-4001
