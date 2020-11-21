 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 51, St. Paul Lutheran 37
Box: St. Pius X 51, St. Paul Lutheran 37

1234Final
St. Pius X1111161351
St. Paul Lutheran79111037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X1-00-051/5137/37
St. Paul Lutheran0-10-037/3751/51
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Agers (#21, Sr.)165-111-63-34
Riley Cappozzo (#1, So.)146-1002-21
Payton Baker (#20, Sr.)132-103-904
Colleen Flanagan (#13, Jr.)42-70-203
Sophie Meyer (#32, So.)42-6001
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
