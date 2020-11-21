Box: St. Pius X 51, St. Paul Lutheran 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|11
|11
|16
|13
|51
|St. Paul Lutheran
|7
|9
|11
|10
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|0-0
|51/51
|37/37
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0-1
|0-0
|37/37
|51/51
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Agers (#21, Sr.)
|16
|5-11
|1-6
|3-3
|4
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, So.)
|14
|6-10
|0
|2-2
|1
|Payton Baker (#20, Sr.)
|13
|2-10
|3-9
|0
|4
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0
|3
|Sophie Meyer (#32, So.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|1
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.