Box: St. Pius X 61, Seckman 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|5
|9
|4
|18
|St. Pius X
|18
|13
|12
|18
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|0-1
|0-0
|18/18
|61/61
|St. Pius X
|3-0
|0-0
|158/158
|77/77
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Agers (#21, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|25
|7-10
|3-10
|2-4
|0
|Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|12
|4-10
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|1
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|3
|AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Katie Rakers (#23, 5-6, G)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)
|1
|0-7
|0
|1-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.