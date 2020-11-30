 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 61, Seckman 18
Box: St. Pius X 61, Seckman 18

1234Final
Seckman059418
St. Pius X1813121861
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman0-10-018/1861/61
St. Pius X3-00-0158/15877/77
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Agers (#21, 5-8, G, Sr.)257-103-102-40
Payton Baker (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)124-101-51-20
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 5-0, G, So.)84-7001
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5-4, G, Jr.)63-80-20-22
Katie Coleman (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-600-23
AJ Stetina (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)31-101-21
Katie Rakers (#23, 5-6, G)21-1000
Nalasha Cook (#44, 5-8, F)10-701-22
