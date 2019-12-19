Box: St. Pius X 35, Duchesne 21
1234Final
Duchesne3112521
St. Pius X10614535
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne3-31-0204/34246/41
St. Pius X6-10-0290/48217/36
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)61-104-80
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)63-3002
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)51-11-100
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-1001
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)21-100-21
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
