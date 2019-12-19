Box: St. Pius X 35, Duchesne 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|3
|11
|2
|5
|21
|St. Pius X
|10
|6
|14
|5
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|3-3
|1-0
|204/34
|246/41
|St. Pius X
|6-1
|0-0
|290/48
|217/36
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|0
|4-8
|0
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.