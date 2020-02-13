Box: St. Pius X 43, Jefferson 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|18-3
|3-1
|921/44
|669/32
|Jefferson
|11-12
|0-4
|981/47
|1065/51
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|14
|3-4
|1-4
|5-6
|3
|Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)
|10
|2-8
|2-5
|0
|2
|Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-6
|2-5
|0-4
|1
|Rita Eimer (#25, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'4, G, So.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.