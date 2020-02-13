Box: St. Pius X 43, Jefferson 34
1234Final
St. Pius X000043
Jefferson000034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X18-33-1921/44669/32
Jefferson11-120-4981/471065/51
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)143-41-45-63
Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)102-82-502
Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)81-62-50-41
Rita Eimer (#25, 5'8, G, Jr.)63-300-11
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'4, G, So.)52-30-11-24
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
