Box: St. Pius X 43, St. Vincent 25
Box: St. Pius X 43, St. Vincent 25

1234Final
St. Pius X710161043
St. Vincent4261325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X15-21-0744/44535/31
St. Vincent4-61-2386/23432/25
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)268-103-121-23
Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)105-120-10-34
Riley Cappozzo (#1, 4'11, G)42-400-20
Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)301-100
Individual stats Have not been reported.
