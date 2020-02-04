Box: St. Pius X 43, St. Vincent 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|7
|10
|16
|10
|43
|St. Vincent
|4
|2
|6
|13
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|15-2
|1-0
|744/44
|535/31
|St. Vincent
|4-6
|1-2
|386/23
|432/25
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|26
|8-10
|3-12
|1-2
|3
|Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-12
|0-1
|0-3
|4
|Riley Cappozzo (#1, 4'11, G)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.