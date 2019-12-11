|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|8
|8
|5
|6
|27
|St. Pius X
|14
|8
|12
|8
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|2-3
|0-0
|159/32
|214/43
|St. Pius X
|4-0
|0-0
|172/34
|116/23
|Villa Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)
|18
|7-16
|0
|4-6
|4
|AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-7
|2-8
|0-2
|1
|Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-10
|1-5
|3-4
|4
|Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'4, G, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3