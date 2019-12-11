Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Villa Duchesne885627
St. Pius X14812842
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne2-30-0159/32214/43
St. Pius X4-00-0172/34116/23
Villa Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Angeleena Johnson (#44, 6'1, F, Sr.)187-1604-64
AJ Agers (#21, 5'8, G, Jr.)123-72-80-21
Payton Baker (#20, 5'10, G, Jr.)102-101-53-44
Colleen Flanagan (#13, 5'4, G, So.)21-4003

