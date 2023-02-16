|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|8
|13
|16
|4
|41
|Grandview
|7
|6
|6
|2
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|22-3
|4-1
|1428/57
|855/34
|Grandview
|13-13
|1-4
|926/37
|900/36
People are also reading…
|St. Vincent
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-3
|0
|0
|Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0-2
|0
|4
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0
|1
|Sydney Riddle (#32, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|1