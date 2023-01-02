Box: St. Vincent 54, New Madrid County Central 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Madrid County Central
|7
|0
|5
|2
|14
|St. Vincent
|11
|25
|14
|4
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Madrid County Central
|0-1
|0-0
|14/14
|54/54
|St. Vincent
|10-1
|1-0
|646/646
|354/354
|New Madrid County Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Vincent
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lana Adams (#31, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|19
|9-9
|0
|1-2
|2
|Cailyn Prost (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|6-11
|1-5
|2-3
|1
|Allie Patrick (#22, 5-9, G, So.)
|12
|2-5
|1-3
|5-6
|1
|Rylee Robinson (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|Mallory Patrick (#15, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-1
|1