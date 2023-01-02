 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Vincent 54, New Madrid County Central 14

  • 0
1234Final
New Madrid County Central705214
St. Vincent112514454
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Madrid County Central0-10-014/1454/54
St. Vincent10-11-0646/646354/354

New Madrid County Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. VincentPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lana Adams (#31, 5-7, G, Fr.)199-901-22
Cailyn Prost (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)176-111-52-31
Allie Patrick (#22, 5-9, G, So.)122-51-35-61
Rylee Robinson (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)42-50-201
Mallory Patrick (#15, 5-7, F, So.)21-600-11
