Box: St. Vincent 65, Meadow Heights 45

1234Final
St. Vincent1318151965
Meadow Heights154121445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Vincent15-22-0961/57553/33
Meadow Heights1-20-0140/8178/10

St. VincentPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lana Adams (#31, 5-7, G, Fr.)226-72-64-74
Allie Patrick (#22, 5-9, G, So.)162-123-83-43
Cailyn Prost (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)124-51-31-12
Haley Emmendorfer (#23, 5-6, G, So.)112-42-101-21
Rylee Robinson (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)41-20-32-20
