Box: St. Vincent 65, Meadow Heights 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|13
|18
|15
|19
|65
|Meadow Heights
|15
|4
|12
|14
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|15-2
|2-0
|961/57
|553/33
|Meadow Heights
|1-2
|0-0
|140/8
|178/10
|St. Vincent
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lana Adams (#31, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|22
|6-7
|2-6
|4-7
|4
|Allie Patrick (#22, 5-9, G, So.)
|16
|2-12
|3-8
|3-4
|3
|Cailyn Prost (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|4-5
|1-3
|1-1
|2
|Haley Emmendorfer (#23, 5-6, G, So.)
|11
|2-4
|2-10
|1-2
|1
|Rylee Robinson (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|St. Vincent
|Individual stats Have not been reported.