Box: Staunton 40, Carlinville 28
1234Final
Staunton13119740
Carlinville1516628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton7-22-0436/48281/31
Carlinville3-51-1261/29319/35
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-4, Sr.)11123-42
Haris Legendre (#12, 5-8, Jr.)102202
Ele Feldman (#4, 5-4, Fr.)7203-54
Lilly Bandy (#20, 5-4, Fr.)6300-12
Brooke Kinder (#14, 5-7, Sr.)3101-20
Evin Frank (#10, 5-4, So.)30101
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Braley Wiser (#11, 5-6, G, Fr.)10220-21
Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)8302-43
Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)5201-33
Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)3101-21
Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)21002
