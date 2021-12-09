Box: Staunton 40, Carlinville 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|13
|11
|9
|7
|40
|Carlinville
|1
|5
|16
|6
|28
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|7-2
|2-0
|436/48
|281/31
|Carlinville
|3-5
|1-1
|261/29
|319/35
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-4, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|2
|Haris Legendre (#12, 5-8, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ele Feldman (#4, 5-4, Fr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|4
|Lilly Bandy (#20, 5-4, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Brooke Kinder (#14, 5-7, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Evin Frank (#10, 5-4, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braley Wiser (#11, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-2
|1
|Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|3
|Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
