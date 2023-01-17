 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Staunton 59, Virden North Mac 26

1234Final
Virden North Mac368926
Staunton251117659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Virden North Mac8-81-4777/49674/42
Staunton13-53-2953/60663/41

Virden North MacPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Hendricks (#30)11032-40
Karleigh Prose (#4)6111-24
Taylor Keirs (#20)5005-61
Olivia Thoroman (#10)42000
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haris Legendre (#12, Sr.)17801-22
Ele Feldman (#4, So.)11403-52
Lilly Bandy (#5, So.)10402-32
Samantha Anderson (#2, So.)84000
Grace Bekeske (#22, So.)7301-20
Bryanna Langer (#11)21004
Lilly Troeckler (#3, So.)21003
Alyson Karhoff (#40, Jr.)21000
