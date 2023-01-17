Box: Staunton 59, Virden North Mac 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Virden North Mac
|3
|6
|8
|9
|26
|Staunton
|25
|11
|17
|6
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Virden North Mac
|8-8
|1-4
|777/49
|674/42
|Staunton
|13-5
|3-2
|953/60
|663/41
|Virden North Mac
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Hendricks (#30)
|11
|0
|3
|2-4
|0
|Karleigh Prose (#4)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|4
|Taylor Keirs (#20)
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|1
|Olivia Thoroman (#10)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haris Legendre (#12, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-2
|2
|Ele Feldman (#4, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|2
|Lilly Bandy (#5, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Samantha Anderson (#2, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Bekeske (#22, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Bryanna Langer (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Lilly Troeckler (#3, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Alyson Karhoff (#40, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0