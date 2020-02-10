Box: Staunton 50, Vandalia 33
0 comments

Box: Staunton 50, Vandalia 33

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Vandalia9610833
Staunton137151550
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia7-131-7914/46935/47
Staunton11-131-6942/471014/51
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bailey Stewart (#23, Jr.)10311-25
Lanee McNary (#3, Sr.)60203
Madyson Hill (#31, Jr.)6111-21
Alisha Swain (#40, Sr.)5201-20
G. Pruett (#10)21001
L. Miller (#43)21002
Samantha Miller (#21, Sr.)21003
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haris Legendre (#45, PG, Fr.)14700-11
Katie Masinelli (#14, PG, Sr.)13307-92
Hollie Bekeske (#3, G, Sr.)10500-14
Abby Davis (#22, G, Sr.)6020-10
Brigitte Long (#20, PG, Sr.)5103-41
Brooke Kinder (#32, G, So.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports