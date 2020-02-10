Box: Staunton 50, Vandalia 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|9
|6
|10
|8
|33
|Staunton
|13
|7
|15
|15
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|7-13
|1-7
|914/46
|935/47
|Staunton
|11-13
|1-6
|942/47
|1014/51
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bailey Stewart (#23, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|5
|Lanee McNary (#3, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Madyson Hill (#31, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Alisha Swain (#40, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|G. Pruett (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Miller (#43)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Samantha Miller (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haris Legendre (#45, PG, Fr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-1
|1
|Katie Masinelli (#14, PG, Sr.)
|13
|3
|0
|7-9
|2
|Hollie Bekeske (#3, G, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|4
|Abby Davis (#22, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-1
|0
|Brigitte Long (#20, PG, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Brooke Kinder (#32, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0