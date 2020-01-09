Box: Ste. Genevieve 59, Seckman 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ste. Genevieve
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ste. Genevieve
|6-0
|0-0
|347/58
|255/42
|Seckman
|5-3
|1-0
|422/70
|331/55
|Ste. Genevieve
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makayla Parton (#14, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|18
|8-19
|0
|2-5
|1
|Tatum Wyman (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|Abby Townsend (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|10
|1-2
|2-7
|2-2
|3
|Haley Lizenbee (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Abby Stout (#50, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0