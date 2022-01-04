Box: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 57, Summit 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|17
|18
|12
|10
|57
|Summit
|18
|10
|8
|8
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|6-3
|1-0
|410/46
|344/38
|Summit
|4-7
|0-0
|424/47
|487/54
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|3
|Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|5
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elise McCarthy (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
