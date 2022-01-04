 Skip to main content
Box: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 57, Summit 44
1234Final
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley1718121057
Summit18108844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley6-31-0410/46344/38
Summit4-70-0424/47487/54
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)13314-43
Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)8400-21
Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)84003
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)63000
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Sr.)5103-65
Ella Mantz (#11, 5-3, G, Jr.)21000
Elise McCarthy (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)21001
