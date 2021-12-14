 Skip to main content
Box: Steeleville 51, Borgia 38
Box: Steeleville 51, Borgia 38

1234Final
Borgia66121438
Steeleville916141251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-31-1247/41316/53
Steeleville2-60-1266/44418/70
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)176-1505-53
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)52-70-11-12
Madison Lieberoff (#13)42-40-102
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)42-600-11
Celia Gildehaus (#34)42-3002
Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)21-20-302
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)21-10004
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
