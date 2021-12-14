Box: Steeleville 51, Borgia 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|6
|6
|12
|14
|38
|Steeleville
|9
|16
|14
|12
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|3-3
|1-1
|247/41
|316/53
|Steeleville
|2-6
|0-1
|266/44
|418/70
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|17
|6-15
|0
|5-5
|3
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|5
|2-7
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|Madison Lieberoff (#13)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-1
|1
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1-10
|0
|0
|4
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.