Box: Steelville, Missouri 53, Borgia 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Steelville, Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|2-5
|1-2
|327/47
|335/48
|Steelville, Missouri
|2-0
|0-0
|134/19
|71/10
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|27
|11-14
|0
|5-6
|4
|Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)
|15
|6-10
|0
|3-4
|4
|Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
