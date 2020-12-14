 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Steelville, Missouri 53, Borgia 46
0 comments

Box: Steelville, Missouri 53, Borgia 46

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Borgia000046
Steelville, Missouri000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia2-51-2327/47335/48
Steelville, Missouri2-00-0134/1971/10
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)2711-1405-64
Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)156-1003-44
Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-2003
Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)21-1001
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports