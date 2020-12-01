 Skip to main content
Box: Steelville, Missouri 81, Grandview 25
Box: Steelville, Missouri 81, Grandview 25

1234Final
Grandview000025
Steelville, Missouri000081
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview0-20-039/20136/68
Steelville, Missouri1-00-081/4025/12
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)73-70-11-11
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)71-61-12-30
Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, G/F, Jr.)63-6003
Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)51-51-100
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
