Box: Steelville, Missouri 81, Grandview 25

|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Steelville, Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|81
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|0-2
|0-0
|39/20
|136/68
|Steelville, Missouri
|1-0
|0-0
|81/40
|25/12
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)
|7
|1-6
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, G/F, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|3
|Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-1
|0
|0
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
