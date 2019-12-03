Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Steelville, Missouri000047
Grandview000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Steelville, Missouri1-00-047/4740/40
Grandview1-20-0137/137108/108
Steelville, Missouri
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)153-1609-133
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)105-9000
Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)72-61-204
Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)63-5005
Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)21-3003

