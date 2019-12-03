|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Steelville, Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Steelville, Missouri
|1-0
|0-0
|47/47
|40/40
|Grandview
|1-2
|0-0
|137/137
|108/108
|Steelville, Missouri
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)
|15
|3-16
|0
|9-13
|3
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0
|0
|Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|4
|Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|5
|Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3