Box: Steelville, Missouri 46, Grandview 28
1234Final
Grandview4741328
Steelville, Missouri710131646
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview17-83-21271/51961/38
Steelville, Missouri9-30-0644/26539/22
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)134-91-22-43
Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)92-505-85
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)42-6003
Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)21-30-402
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
