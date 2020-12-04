Box: Summit 30, Mehlville 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|4
|14
|5
|7
|30
|Mehlville
|4
|9
|6
|10
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|2-2
|0-1
|142/36
|142/36
|Mehlville
|1-2
|0-0
|99/25
|111/28
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Gabby Moen (#34, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|2
|Jaiden Silies (#30, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jenna Benson (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
