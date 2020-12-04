 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 30, Mehlville 29
Box: Summit 30, Mehlville 29

1234Final
Summit4145730
Mehlville4961029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit2-20-1142/36142/36
Mehlville1-20-099/25111/28
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Almedina Mrguda (#24, Jr.)7301-23
Gabby Moen (#34, So.)7203-52
Jaiden Silies (#30, Jr.)60200
Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)51102
Jenna Benson (#23, Sr.)30104
Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)1001-20
