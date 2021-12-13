Box: Summit 34, Fort Zumwalt North 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|11
|8
|0
|15
|34
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5
|8
|2
|9
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|2-2
|0-0
|151/38
|152/38
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-2
|1-0
|88/22
|122/30
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|1
|7-8
|1
|Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|3
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-8
|1
|Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rhianna Blanchard (#10, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|4
|Ava Hollandsworth (#4, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|5
|Maddie Skelton (#11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ally Grimes (#12, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Mackenzie Darrah (#30, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
