Box: Summit 34, Fort Zumwalt North 24
1234Final
Summit11801534
Fort Zumwalt North582924
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit2-20-0151/38152/38
Fort Zumwalt North1-21-088/22122/30
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)10017-81
Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)8400-23
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)7203-81
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Sr.)6202-41
Ella Mantz (#11, 5-3, G, Jr.)1001-41
Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)1001-41
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)1001-44
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rhianna Blanchard (#10, G, Jr.)10311-24
Ava Hollandsworth (#4, G, So.)6111-35
Maddie Skelton (#11, G, Jr.)51103
Ally Grimes (#12, G, Sr.)2002-22
Mackenzie Darrah (#30, C, Sr.)1001-23
