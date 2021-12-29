 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 39, Francis Howell 35
1234Final
Summit1479939
Francis Howell9971035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit4-60-0380/38430/43
Francis Howell4-60-0446/45427/43
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)28539-110
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)3101-10
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)2100-20
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)2100-10
