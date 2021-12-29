Box: Summit 39, Francis Howell 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|14
|7
|9
|9
|39
|Francis Howell
|9
|9
|7
|10
|35
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|4-6
|0-0
|380/38
|430/43
|Francis Howell
|4-6
|0-0
|446/45
|427/43
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|28
|5
|3
|9-11
|0
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.