Box: Summit 39, Oakville 37
1234Final
Oakville49121237
Summit712101039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville4-41-0328/41281/35
Summit6-40-1391/49358/45
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)16324-43
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)14420-20
Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)5103-31
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)4102-30
