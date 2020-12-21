Box: Summit 39, Oakville 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|4
|9
|12
|12
|37
|Summit
|7
|12
|10
|10
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|4-4
|1-0
|328/41
|281/35
|Summit
|6-4
|0-1
|391/49
|358/45
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|16
|3
|2
|4-4
|3
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0-2
|0
|Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|1
|Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
