Box: Summit 42, Seckman 19
Box: Summit 42, Seckman 19

1234Final
Summit121091142
Seckman355619
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit4-20-1227/38192/32
Seckman1-30-0108/18179/30
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)19236-84
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)9401-31
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)6111-21
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)51103
Haley Glenn (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)2002-40
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Jr.)1001-23
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
