Box: Summit 42, Seckman 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|12
|10
|9
|11
|42
|Seckman
|3
|5
|5
|6
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|4-2
|0-1
|227/38
|192/32
|Seckman
|1-3
|0-0
|108/18
|179/30
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|19
|2
|3
|6-8
|4
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|1
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Haley Glenn (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
